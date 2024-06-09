Get the Logitech MX Keys Mini and MX Anywhere 3S keyboard-mouse combo for a new low price

Here is your chance to get a solid mouse-keyboard combo with great built materials, solid performance, and rich features at a new all-time low price. The Logitech MX Keys Mini and MX Anywhere 3S combo is now available on Amazon with discounts of up to 19%, allowing you to get it in three different colors for as low as $144.09.

The Logitech MX Keys Mini is a compact wireless keyboard with a smart backlight, USB-C charging, dual connectivity (Bluetooth and Bolt), multi-point connection (up to three devices), and customizable function keys. Its concave keycaps and quiet clicks offer additional comfort when typing.

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3S is a feature-rich mouse with MagSpeed scroll wheel (supports ratchet and free scroll with smart switching), an 8K DPI sensor that tracks on any surface, and quiet clicks. Like the keyboard, you can charge the MX Anywhere 3S using a bundled USB-C cable. It also has three profiles for switching between devices and supports Bluetooth and Logitech's proprietary Bolt.

The MX Keys Mini and MX Anywhere 3S combo is available in three colors: Graphite, Rose, and Pale Gray. All three are now on sale.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.