Get the Microsoft Xbox Velocity Green gaming controller for a new low price of $46.99

If you want or need to get a new wireless controller for your Xbox console or PC, and don't want to get a drab white or black colored gamepad, you may be in luck. Microsoft's Velocity Green colored version of its wireless Xbox controller just hit a new all-time low price point.

Right now, you can get the Microsoft Xbox Velocity Green wireless gaming controller for $46.99 at Amazon. That's a new low price for the gamepad, and it's also a $12 discount from its $58.99 MSRP.

Aside from the nice-looking matte color finish of this Velocity Green option, this is the same Xbox wireless controller that's been available for the past few years. It includes the textured grip material on the controller's triggers, bumpers, and back-case. It has a hybrid D-Pad and it has the Share button for when you want to capture your cool gameplay with a screenshot or a recording and then send it to your friends.

The controller also has a 3.5mm audio headphone jack for when you want to keep your Xbox or PC gaming audio away from others. It uses two AA batteries and should last up to 40 hours on a single charge. You can also connect the controller directly to your Xbox console or PC with the included USB-C port. Finally, you can use the Xbox app to customize your controller button layout.

