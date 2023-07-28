Get the MMO-themed Razer Naga V2 Pro gaming mouse for its lowest price ever on Amazon

Back in 2009, Razer launched the Naga gaming mouse. It was made specifically for players of massively multiplayer games like World of Warcraft, with a side panel that had a whopping 12 buttons. More recently, the company launched a new version of the Naga mouse with even more features made for gaming.

That mouse, the Razer Naga V2 Pro, is finally discounted on Amazon. You can get it right now for $130.19. That's a big $49.80 price cut from its normal $179.99 MSRP.

The wireless Razer Naga V2 Pro includes a magnetic side panel that lets you switch out the button layout. There are three different layouts you can try for your own gaming style. There's the more traditional two-button gaming button design, or you can switch to the six-button layout. MMO players can switch to the 12-button design found on the original 2009 Naga mouse.

Besides the side buttons, the Naga V2 Pro includes the Razer HyperScroll Pro Wheel. You can use the included software to switch from 6 different modes of scroll wheel settings, including one which can be completely customized by the owner. Razer says:

Through Razer Synapse 3, users can adjust the scroll tension, number of steps and customize the force curve between steps, setting everything from a smooth, free spinning wheel through to a positive step wheel with as few as 8 distinct steps, or take it all the way to 96 steps – and then adjust how the tick between each step feels.

The Naga V2 Pro has a 30K optical sensor, along with support for Razer HyperSpeed Wireless for the best gaming experience with low latency. The mouse can run for up to 150 hours on a single charge with HyperSpeed Wireless, or up to 30 hours if it uses the standard Bluetooth wireless hardware.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.