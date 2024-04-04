Get the Razer Nommo V2 X PC gaming desktop speakers for $89.99 at their lowest price ever

While some PC gamers prefer to wear headphones while playing on their PCs, many others like to have speakers to deliver the sounds and music of their favorite games. Razer launched a pair of compact PC gaming speakers in 2023, and they just hit a new all-time low price.

Right now, you can get the Razer Nommo V2 X PC gaming desktop speakers for $89.99 at Amazon. That's also a big $60 discount, or 40 percent off, its $149.99 MSRP.

The Razer Nommo V2 X speakers include two full-range 3-inch drivers. The company claims these drivers give the speakers "distinct clarity and rich depth across the full range of audio." They also support THX Spatial Audio, which lets PC gamers experience advanced virtual 7.1 surround sound.

The speakers also support a maximum Sound Pressure Level (SPL) of 96dB, which Razer says gives gamers "a loud, booming audio experience without compromise." The speakers also have an L-shaped design for their rear-facing ports, which is supposed to increase the speaker's bass input.

The speakers can be connected to your PC or your Sony PlayStation 4 or 5 console with a USB cable. They can also be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth to a smartphone or tablet or Nintendo's Switch console. However, the speakers only support the THX Spatial Audio feature when connected to the PC.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

