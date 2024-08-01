Get the Roku Streambar Pro streaming TV soundbar for its lowest price of $129.99

There are lots of older big-screen televisions out there that many people may want to keep. However, they may also have poor integrated audio or an outdated smart TV operating system. The Roku Streambar Pro solves both of these problems, and it's available at its lowest price right now.

At the moment, the Roku Streambar Pro streaming TV and soundbar is priced at $129.99 at Amazon. That matches its all-time low price, and it's $50 off its $179.99 MSRP.

If you are just looking for an affordable soundbar to help with your audio on your older TV, the Roku Streambar Pro is worth checking out. It includes four 2.5-inch full-range drivers with virtual surround sound support. It also has Bluetooth support, so you can use it to stream music from your smartphone or tablet.

The soundbar includes an HDMI port and an optical port to connect the soundbar to your TV. It also has a USB port as well. There are also two sockets in the back in case you want to mount the soundbar to the wall.

Inside the soundbar is a Roku streaming box with support for streaming videos and movies up to 4K resolution. The Roku TV OS is the most popular in the US, thanks to its range of streaming services and its easy-to-use UI. It also comes with its own remote that supports listening to the TV via headphones and a remote finder that beeps when you use the Roku app.

