Get the SK Hynix Beetle X31 1TB portable SSD for its lowest price ever at $74.99

Most portable hard drives or even portable solid-state drives don't have any flashy designs. However, the SK Hynix Beetle X31 1TB portable SSD is an exception with a sleek-looking chassis and a color choice that makes it stand out. At the moment, you can also buy it for its lowest price ever.

Right now, the SK Hynix Beetle X31 1TB portable SSD is priced at $74.99 at Amazon. That's not only its all-time lowest price but it's also $60 off its $134.99 MSRP.

This portable SSD has a small and ergonomic design for its chassis that's made to easily fit in your pants pocket or bag. It also has a striking Champagne Gold color that allows the chassis to have a premium look.

However, this portable SSD is more than just a great-looking product. Its aluminum casing is designed to keep the SDD working even when it is dropped from up to 2 meters in height. This SSD also comes with a transparent silicone case that when placed around the drive offers additional protection.

The drive itself offers users fast read speeds of up to 1,050 MB per second. It comes with two cables (USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A) so you can use the drive on an expanded list of devices like smartphones, tablets, desktops, and notebooks. Finally, the drive comes with a three-year protection warranty.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.