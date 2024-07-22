Get the TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E mesh router 3-pack for a new low price of $299.99

If you live in a large house, or one that has multiple levels, it can be hard to get a strong signal from your local wireless home network to all parts of the structure with just one router. One solution is to get more than one mesh router to extend that wireless signal. Right now you can get a three-pack bundle for a TP-Link Wi-Fi 6E mesh router for a new all-time low price.

Right now, the 3-pack bundle of the TP-Link Deco XE75 Pro Wi-Fi 6E mesh router is priced at $299.99 at Amazon. That's not only a new low price point, but it's also a big $100 discount from its usual $399.99 MSRP.

Combined, the three mesh routers offer a signal that can cover up to 7,200 square feet of space in your home or even in your front or backyard if you place them in the right spot. They can support connections of up to 200 different devices.

Each of these mesh routers has three wireless bands with download speeds of up to 574 Mbps for the 2.4 GHz band, and 2,402 Mbps of download speeds for both the 5 GHz and 6 GHz bands. Each router also has a 2.5 Gbps port, along with two 2 Gbps ports for wired connections to devices like a game console, desktop PC, and others.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.