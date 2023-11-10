Get the Xbox Series X bundled with a game for $1 extra like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

As we get closer to the official start of the holiday shopping season, we are seeing some nice deals for game consoles start to pop up. One of them centers on Microsoft's Xbox Series X console at Amazon. It's currently offering the console with one game bundled with it at almost no additional cost.

Normally the Xbox Series X costs $499.99, but Amazon is currently selling four different bundles of the console, each with a different game via a digital code, for $500.99. Yes, that does mean you are paying $1 for the game, but that's still a very nice $68.99 savings versus buying the two items separately.

Amazon is offering the console with the just-released first person shooter Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. You can also purchase the console with a digital code for the sci-fi RPG Starfield, along with the racing sim Forza Motorsport, and even one with the soccer/football sports game EA FC 24.

If you are looking to save some money, but still want to get a new Xbox console, don't forget to check out the new Xbox Series S Starter Bundle that recently went on sale for $299.99.

It not only has the console itself in its white color version with 512GB of onboard storage, it also has a free code for three months of access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The code offers $50.97 of access to hundreds of Xbox and PC games, along with access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and other special perks and discounts.

