Get these XPG Gen4 internal SSDs for ultra-low prices for the next few hours on Amazon

Want to save a ton of money on a fast Gen4 internal SSD? You can right now with a very limited time sale on the XPG GAMMIX products on Amazon.

How limited is your time to get this deal? As of right now, it should end around 9 pm Eastern time tonight., or until enough orders are brought in. Until then you can get the XPG 4TB GAMMIX S70 Blade PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 internal SSD for only $229.99. The other smaller storage versions of the same SSD have rock bottom prices right now as well, again until the lighting sale is over.

If you own a Gen4 supported motherboard on your PC the XPG GAMMIX SSD will perform with read speeds of 7,400 MB/s and write speeds of 6,800 MB/s. If it is connected to a Gen3-supported motherboard, read speeds will be 3,400 MB/s and write speeds will be 3,000 MB/s.

The same SSD can also be used to expand the onboard storage of your Sony PlayStation 5 game console. Inside, the XPG GAMMIX SSD will have read speeds of up to 6,100 MB/s. The SSD is backed by a 5-year limited manufacturer warranty.

Here's a look at all the discounted XPG GAMMIX internal SSD drives on Amazon:

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

