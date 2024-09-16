Get this 27-inch Acer Nitro monitor with a 300Hz refresh rate for a new low price of $249.99

It used to be that if you wanted a gaming PC monitor with a really high refresh rate, you had to pay a lot. Now, however, you can get a 27-inch monitor from Acer with a fast 300Hz refresh rate at a big discount and quite an affordable price.

The 27-inch Acer Nitro XV272U gaming PC monitor has a 300Hz refresh rate, and it's now $249.99 at Amazon. That's its lowest price ever and $100 off its $349.99 MSRP.

This IPS monitor has a 2,560 x 1,440 WQHD resolution, but the big feature is, of course, the 300Hz refresh rate. That means you get a significantly smoother visual experience with much higher FPS (assuming your graphics card can push 300 FPS and the games you play support that many). In addition, the monitor reduces latency by having just 0.5ms rapid response time.

The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, which means you will experience less graphical tearing and stuttering on the screen. It also supports a 99% sRGB color gamut and VESA DisplayHDR 400 for better and more accurate colors with solid contrast when playing games or watching videos. The monitor includes a DisplayPort and two HDMI 2.1 ports in the back.

