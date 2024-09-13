Get this 27-inch Asus ROG Swift 360Hz PC monitor for over $200 off at its lowest price ever

A lot of PC gamers would gladly get a smaller monitor on its desk if they could get a faster refresh rate. Right now, you can get a 27-inch monitor from Asus with an extremely fast 360Hz refresh rate at a new all-time low price.

At the moment, the 27-inch Asus ROG Swift PG27AQN PC monitor is priced at $729.59 at Amazon. That's a big $219.41 discount, or over 23 percent, from its $949 MSRP.

The IPS display, as mentioned previously, supports a 360Hz refresh rate with a ‎2,560 x 1,440 resolution. The display can even be resized inside the screen so it shows a 25-inch 1080p resolution for a more normal look, or it can increase that resolution at that same 25-inch screen up to 2,368 x 1,332 resolution for a sharper look.

The monitor supports Nvidia' G-Sync graphics technology for limited graphic tearing and stuttering on the display while playing games. The fast refresh rate will also limit the amount of motion blur on the monitor as well.

The monitor supports a VESA-certified DisplayHDR 600 rating for high dynamic range gaming and video, along with a DCI-P3 95% color gamut. Finally, it has three HDMI ports, along with two USB ports and a DisplayPort on the back.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.