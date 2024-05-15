Get this 27-inch LG UltraGear monitor with a 240hz refresh rate for a low price of $349.99

In the last few years, we have seen PC monitors increase their refresh rates well beyond the typical 60 Hz. Today. you can get an LG gaming PC monitor that has a very fast refresh rate for its lowest price.

Right Now, you can get the 27-inch LG UltraGear PC monitor for $349.99 at Amazon. That matches the lowest price for the monitor and it's also $150 off its $499.99 MSRP.

The IPS monitor's 240 Hz refresh rate means that the display will update the image on the screen much faster than the typical 60 Hz or even 120 Hz. That means you should see a much smoother image when you play PC games that have a lot of action.

The monitor has a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution, and it supports both Nvidia G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium. That means you should experience games with little to no graphical tearing or stuttering on the screen.

The display shows 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and also supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 for rich colors when you play games. You also get a number of ports on the back of the monitor, including two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and two USB ports.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

