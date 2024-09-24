Get this 32-inch LG UltraGear curved monitor for a new low price of $209.99

It was not too long ago that it cost a lot of money to get a 32-inch monitor for your PC. Now, the costs to get such a large monitor have gone down considerably. Right now, you can get a 32-inch curved monitor from LG for an all-new low price.

At the moment, the 32-inch LG UltraGear 32GS60QC-B curved monitor is available on Amazon for $209.99. That's a big $90 discount, or 30 percent off, its $299.99 MSRP.

The VA-based monitor has a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and a refresh rate of 180Hz along with a 1ms response time. It also supports AMD FreeSync, which means you should experience a lot let graphical tearing and stuttering while playing games.

The monitor also has a 1000R curved display which should offer a better immersive gaming experience compared to a normal flat 32-inch monitor. It supports up to a 99% sRGB color gamut for vibrant colors and images when playing games or watching videos.

The design of the monitor includes a three-sided near-borderless bezel. In theory, you could buy two or even three of these same monitors and place them side by side on your desk for a huge ultrawide display for gaming or even for work. The ports on the back of the monitor include two HDMI ports and a DisplayPort.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.