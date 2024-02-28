Get this Anker 60,000 mAh power bank for indoor and outdoor use for a new low price

Having an extra battery for your smartphone, tablet, or notebook is always a good idea when you are traveling. However, what if you want to go camping for more than a day or two but still want to use your mobile devices? Anker offers a 60,000 mAh power bank that's portable enough to take on an extended outdoor trip, and you can also use it at home as well.

The Anker 60,000 mAh Power Bank Station has a price of $149.99 on its Amazon listing. However, there is also a limited-time $40 digital coupon on that listing as well. When it's used, the price for the power bank goes down to a new all-time low price of $109.99.

The power bank includes 60W and 27W USB-C ports. which means you can use it to power up your smartphone and your notebook at the same time. Anker says the power bank can charge an Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 7.4 times. It also has two USB-A ports and there is even a XT-60 port if you want to connect it to an optional solar panel for energy.

While this power bank is great for outdoor use, it's also handy to have if you have an extended power outage at home. It includes a foldable LED light on the top to light things up in a dark house. There's also a display in the front that offers info on the power bank's current amount of battery charge, along with its charging modes and more.

Anker 60,000 mAh Power Bank Station for $109.99 ($40 off MSRP with digital coupon)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

