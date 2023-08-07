Get this ASUS Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router for its lowest price ever at Amazon

If you own devices like smartphones or laptops with the latest WiFi 6E wireless hardware, you are not getting the full potential of those products if you don't have a WiFi 6E home router. Right now, ASUS has one for its lowest price ever at Amazon.

The ASUS RT-AXE7800 Tri-band WiFi 6E router is currently discounted down to $229.99 on Amazon. That's its lowest price ever and a $50 discount from its normal $279.99 price tag.

This router has 2.4hz and 5Ghz bands, along with the faster 6Ghz band. With its seven 160 MHz channels, you can get wireless speeds as fast as 7,800 Mbps. it also has a 2.5 Gbps WAN/LAN port for people who what to connect their game console or smart TV with a network cable.

You can set up the router quickly with the ASUS Router mobile app. You can also use the AiProtection Pro app to keep your home network secure. The router has parental controls so you can monitor what sites your children are viewing. You can put in content filters and customized settings for each of your family's connected devices.

Finally, the router supports ASUS AiMesh technology. That means you can connect the router to other ASUS AiMesh-based routers to extend your WiFi signal. If you have a large home, the mesh support is worth it for clean and fast wireless network connections.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

