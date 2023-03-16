Get this ASUS Wi-Fi 6 dual band gaming router for 31 percent off right now

At home, most gamers play console games, mobile games, or games on their laptop on a wireless network. However, your network can get bottlenecked if you don't have the right router. That's where the ASUS AX5700 WiFi 6 Gaming Router comes in. It's also discounted 31 percent on Amazon right now. Normally it's priced at $249.99 but you can get it now for just $172.99.

The ASUS AX5700 WiFi 6 Gaming Router supports internet connections up to 2 Gbps, and can offer wireless speeds of up to 5,700 Mbps in normal mode, or booster speeds of up to 11,000 Mbps. The router can cover up to 2,500 square feet on its own, or you can add any AiMesh-compatible router to create a mesh network and extend internet connectivity even further in your home.

If you want to connect the router to a wired home network, it has four LAN ports, including a wired 2.5 Gbps port that's given the top priority, which makes it perfect for connecting it to a gaming PC or game console.

