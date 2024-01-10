Get this LG 27-inch 5K PC monitor for an all time low price before it goes away

Some smaller monitors top out at 1080p resolution while others can go up to 4K. However, there are few 27-inch monitors that can go as high as 5K resolution on their screen. The LG Ultrafine PC monitor is one of them and it's currently available at an all-time low price tag.

At the moment, you can get the 27-inch UltraFine PC monitor at Amazon for just $888.95. That's not only a new all-time low price for this display, it's also a big $411.04 off its $1,299.99 MSRP.

The LG Ultrafine monitor has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 5,120 x 2,880. It has a 60Hz refresh rate, which doesn't really make it a good choice for competitive PC gaming, but its high resolution makes it great for doing work on other apps as well as slow-paced single-player gaming with the visuals turned up. The monitor has a DCI-P3 99% color gamut and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The static contrast ratio is 1100:1. So the colors, contrast, and brightness on this thing should be top-notch.

While the monitor can be used on a PC, LG is promoting this Ultrafine display for Mac users. It has a Thunderbolt 3 port that can handle up to 5k video from a Mac, and it also has a 94W charging port if you want to charge up your MacBook or other Thunderbolt-based device. It also includes three USB-C ports. In addition to onboard speakers, the monitor even has a built-in webcam and Microsoft so you won't have to buy a third party accessory.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.