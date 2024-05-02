Get this LG UltraGear QHD 34-inch curved gaming PC monitor for its new low price of $529.99

So far, Amazon Gaming Week has been great for PC gamers looking to save some cash on various types of accessories. That includes gaming-themed PC monitors. One of them is the 34-inch LG UltraGear 34GP83A-B QHD 34-Inch curved gaming PC monitor, which is now at an all time low price at Amazon

You can currently get this 34-inch LG UltraGear curved PC monitor for just $529.99 at Amazon. That's also a big $120 discount from its normal MSRP of 649.99.

This LG UltraGear Nano IPS monitor has a 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio with a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440. It has a native refresh rate of 144 Hz, but it can be overclocked to go up to 160 Hz.

The monitor supports both NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium graphics technology. That means you should be able to see little to no screen tearing or stuttering when you connect the monitor to your PC's GPU.

The display on this monitor also supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 for a wide range of colors (99% sRGB) while gaming, or just watching videos. Gamers might also appreciate some features like Dynamic Action Sync to help reduce input lag and Black Stabilizer for help in brightening things on the screen, especially dark game scenes. There's even a Crosshair feature for first-person shooter gamers who need more help targeting enemies.

Ports for this monitor can be found on the back, with two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and two USB Ports, along with a headphone jack.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

