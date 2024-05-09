Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Get this MSI Pro 27-inch curved PC monitor for a rock bottom new low price of $94.99

Neowin · with 1 comment

msi monitor

It was not that long ago that buying a 27-inch PC monitor was considered a high-end purchase. 27 inches was considered to be the biggest such monitor you could get on your desk at home. These days, not only can you get monitors that are far bigger, but the prices of 27-inch monitors have gone way down.

Right now, you can get the 27-inch MSI Pro MP271CA curved PC monitor for new, and rock bottom, low price of $94.99. That's also a $35 discount off its $129.99 MSRP.

msi monitor

This monitor could be a great choice for someone who wants an affordable second monitor, or even a third, for their home office. It could also be a great monitor for students who want to do some schoolwork in their bedroom.

The monitor itself will not win any hardware spec contests, but they are still a bit better than the average monitor of a few years ago. It had a Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, along with a 75Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

While this is not a gaming-themed monitor, the 1500R curvature rate of this display should still provide an immersive view for playing games or even for work. It also supports AMD FreeSync for cutting down on graphics tearing and stuttering on screen. It includes an HDMI port and a DisplayPort.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

