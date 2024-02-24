Get this ROCCAT wireless mouse that lasts up to 800 hours on batteries for a new low price

If you don't mind switching out AA batteries inside a wireless gaming mouse, you can get one that will last a long, long time before you have to replace them. The ROCCAT Kone Air mouse will be able to last up to 800 hours on those batteries, and you can get it for a new all-time low price now.

At the moment, the ROCCAT Kone Air wireless gaming mouse is priced at Amazon for $34.49. That's also $15.99 off the mouse's normal $49.99 MSRP.

The ROCCAT Kone Air can connect to your PC wirelessly via a 2.4GHz USB dongle or with its included Bluetooth wireless hardware. While it does support using two AA batteries, it can run on just one AA battery. While it will cut down its wireless battery life to 400 hours, you will gain a weight reduction, which may be a difference when you play PC games.

The mouse has a 19,000 DPI optical sensor and the bottom of the device includes PTFE feet for a smoother experience on your favorite mouse pad. The top two main buttons on the mouse include Titan optical switches that will offer fast responses to presses, and will also last up to 100 million clicks.

There are 9 buttons on the mouse and one of them, the Easy-Shift[+] button, can switch the functions of the other 8 buttons. That allows them to be programmed to perform different macros and tasks.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

