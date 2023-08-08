Get this TP-Link 3-pack mesh wireless router for its lowest price ever on Amazon

If you have a large home, getting a mesh router system for your home network could be a great solution if you want a strong single through your house. However, your home might have some thick walls that could prevent even a mesh router from working properly. If that's the case at your home, TP-Link has a mesh router that could solve that problem for you. Best of all, it's discounted down to an all time price low.

The TP-Link Deco PX50 Mesh WiFi 6 3-pack wireless router is currently priced on Amazon at just $269.99. That's its lowest price ever, and a $30 discount from its normal $299.99 MSRP.

This TP-Link mesh router supports the fast WiFi 6 wireless technology with speeds of up to 2,402 Mbps on its 5 Ghz band. However, if your house has thick walls or floors, those speeds between normal mesh routers could be halted.

The TP-Link Deco PX50 mesh router uses G/hn Powerline technology, which combines its wireless signal with your home's own electrical wiring system. This allows wireless connections between these mesh routers to go through at speeds of up to 1,500 Mbps even through thick walls or floors.

The same technology also keeps the wireless signal from interference from other devices in the home. It boosts the range of the mesh routers as well, allowing the home to have up to 6,500 square feet of strong WiFi coverage with this 3-pack.

The router can be quickly set up with the Deco mobile app, and parents can set up controls and monitor what their children are accessing on the home network with TP-Link HomeShield. Even more security features are available via TP-Link HomeShield Pro for a $4.99 a month fee.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate when you purchase through links on our site, we earn from qualifying purchases.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.