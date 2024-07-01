Get this TP-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 wireless router for an all new low price of just $86.64

Most people don't upgrade their wireless routers for a number of years after they get them. If you are looking to get a new router but don't have a lot of money to spend, you should check out this deal for a stand-alone router from TP-Link that just hit a new all time low price.

Right now, the TP-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 wireless router is available on Amazon for just $86.64. That's its lowest price ever and also $43.35 off its $129.99 MSRP.

This is a dual-band wireless router with 2.4 GHz available at download speeds of up to 574 Mbps, along with the 5 GHz band with download speeds of up to 2,402 Mbps. It includes four high-gain external antennas that should cover your house with a strong wireless signal.

It also supports beamforming technology, which means the router can detect the wireless devices in your home and direct its signals directly to them. This should allow for devices like smart TVs or tablets to get strong connections even if they are in normally hard to reach places in the home.

The router also has a large heat sink. That, plus its overall design allows it to stay cool, so you don't have any throttling issues. The router also has four 1 Gbps Ethernet ports so you can connect devices with a fast wired connection. The free TP-Link HomeShield offers basic security protections, including parental controls, or you can subscribe to TP-Link HomeShield Pro for Denial of Service Attack prevention, more advanced parental controls and more.

