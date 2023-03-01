Getflix lifetime subscription only $39.99 until March 5

Don't let a little geo-restriction stand between you and your favorite show.

Today on offer via our Web Services section of the Neowin Deals store, and until March 5 , you can save 92% off this Price-Dropped Lifetime Subscription to Getflix.

Watching Netflix, Hulu or other streaming services can unfortunately be difficult while traveling outside the US. Rather than bypass these restrictions with the help of a complex and slow VPN, choose a faster and simpler solution with Getflix. Instead of rerouting all your Internet traffic through a different server, this handy service only routes the traffic needed so you can still enjoy top Internet speeds. Getflix unblocks more than 100 streaming channels around the world so you can watch movies, TV, sports, and more wherever life may take you.

Access popular global streaming services from anywhere around the world

Enjoy a fast & reliable solution for watching TV, listening to online radio & more

Benefit from easy-to-use Smart DNS technology

Get a free, optional VPN account to encrypt all your traffic

Use with all of your favorite devices

Utilize the services without needing to install any software

Here's the deal

A lifetime subscription to Getflix would normally cost $540 when purchased in yearly subscriptions, but you can pick it up for just $39.99 until March 5, that's a saving of $500.01 (92%). For terms, specs and license info, click the link below.

