Grab this insane AMD Ryzen 7700X AM5 X670E, 32GB DDR5 combo for just $500 before it's gone

While "insane" may be a term often overused, we did come across something which really is such. That's because an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X combo deal is selling for just $500 today, $499.99 to be exact (buying link below). While you may wonder what's the big deal, this combo, alongside that 8-core processor, also includes two 16GB DDR5-6000 GSKILL memory sticks, that is also AMD EXPO certified, and an ASRock X670E premium motherboard as well, all for just $500.

Here are the individual components in this bundle:

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (8 core 16thread Zen 4 CPU, 105W TDP) has integrated 2CU RDNA 2 graphics (so no discrete GPU required for display)

GSKILL Flare X5 2x 16GB DDR5-6000 (with AMD EXPO certification)

ASRock X670E PG Lightning socket AM5 motherboard

Get this combo at the link below:

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X - 8-Core 4.5 GHz CPU and ASRock X670E PG Lightning AM5 ATX Mainboard and G.SKILL Flare X5 Series AMD EXPO 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5 6000 Desktop Memory: $499.99 (Newegg US) (save nearly $500 over MSRP)

