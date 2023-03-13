Deal

Grab this insane AMD Ryzen 7700X AM5 X670E, 32GB DDR5 combo for just $500 before it's gone

While "insane" may be a term often overused, we did come across something which really is such. That's because an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X combo deal is selling for just $500 today, $499.99 to be exact (buying link below). While you may wonder what's the big deal, this combo, alongside that 8-core processor, also includes two 16GB DDR5-6000 GSKILL memory sticks, that is also AMD EXPO certified, and an ASRock X670E premium motherboard as well, all for just $500.

AMD Ryzen 7700X 32gb DDR5 memory and X670E combo deal

Here are the individual components in this bundle:

  • AMD Ryzen 7 7700X (8 core 16thread Zen 4 CPU, 105W TDP) has integrated 2CU RDNA 2 graphics (so no discrete GPU required for display)
  • GSKILL Flare X5 2x 16GB DDR5-6000 (with AMD EXPO certification)
  • ASRock X670E PG Lightning socket AM5 motherboard

Get this combo at the link below:

Via: Josh Walrath (Twitter)

