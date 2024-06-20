Grab this TP-Link dual-band Wi-FI extender for a new rock bottom price of just $15.99

If you live in a bigger home and find that your home network's Wi-Fi signal from your main router is either very weak or not reaching all the rooms in your house, it's time to consider getting a Wi-Fi extender. TP-Link happens to sell a dual-band Wi-Fi extender that has just hit its lowest price ever.

At the moment, you can get the TP-Link RE220 dual-band Wi-Fi extender for the new, and rock bottom, low price of only $15.99 at Amazon. That's a huge 54 percent discount, or $19 off, from its normal $34.99 MSRP.

This Wi-Fi extender will work with any Wi-Fi router and will extend your home network's wireless signal by up to an additional 1,200 square feet. That should keep the Wi-Fi single strong for up to 30 connected devices like a smart TV, a game console, or your smartphone, tablet or notebook.

The extender supports both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands for download speeds of up to 300 Mbps and 433 Mbps, respectively. The extender supports using one dedicated band as a backhaul and the other as an access point to help maximize your bandwidth. It also includes an Ethernet port if you want to connect your smart TV or game console with a wired connection.

The extender is easy to set up. You just plug it into a spare power outlet in your home and press the WPS button to connect it to your router. You can find the best place to put it in your home with the included signal indicator light.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.