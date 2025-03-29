Have Amazon Prime? Grab this 2TB Gen4 NVMe SSD with heatsink for $100 or even less

Recently, the Platinum P41 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD from SK hynix hit lowest ever prices of just $125 for the 2TB model and $72 for the 1TB variant. What makes the P41 a great deal now is that the throttling issues plaguing the drive have been fixed with a recent firmware update (head over to the linked article above if you are interested in it).

While the Hynix SSD is certainly one of the best currently available SSD deals right now, in case you want to save some more money and you have Amazon Prime, then Orico is offering its O7000 model for just $100 or even less for the 2TB variant (purchase link towards the end of the article).

While we typically do not recommend discounts on non-common companies, the thing about the Orico O7000 is that it has typically scored well in third-party reviews from other media outlets owing to the high value it offers.

The drive is based on TLC NAND and thus has a high endurance rating of 1200 TBW (terabytes written) for the 2TB model we are talking about here. It does not have a dedicated DRAM chip (the Platinum P41 has it) for caching but comes with support for Host Memory Buffer (HMB) via which it can access system RAM for caching purposes.

In terms of speed, the Orico O7000 is no slouch, promising sequential performance of up to 7000MB/s reads and 6500MB/s writes. Random throughput claims are 1000k/800k IOPS for reads and writes, respectively.

Get the Orico O7000 with heatsink at the links below:

ORICO 2TB NVMe SSD PCIe 4.0- Up to 7000MB/s, M.2 SSD 2280 PCIe 4.0X4 Internal Solid State Drive SSD, Fast Heat Dissipation with heatsink, Compatible with macOS Windows for Gamers and Creators-O7000 (2TB): $109.99 + $10 off with coupon => $99.99 (Amazon US with Prime) || $95.99 (Newegg US)

Aside from the Orico and the SK hynix SSDs, the Kingston NV3 SSD is also selling for a great price currently. But since it's QLC, it has much lower endurance. However, it is plenty fast. Have a look at it in this article.

