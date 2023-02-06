In case you missed it, here's another chance to grab a Seagate 16TB CMR HDD for NAS, Plex

We recently covered a bunch of very good deals on CMR hard disk drives (HDDs) first on some Seagate models, followed later by Toshiba and WD options. The latter included a WD Red Pro 16TB SKU as well. While quite a few of those deals are still live, here is another chance to grab a similar deal on a Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB drive, though it is for limited time only (buying link below).

Disks built using CMR or Conventional Magnetic Recording technology are great for heavy duty use cases like Network-attached Storage (NAS), media servers like Plex, among others. Get the Seagate 16TB disk at the link below (sale ends in about 15 hours):

Seagate IronWolf Pro 16TB 7200 RPM 256MB Cache CMR SATA 6.0Gb/s 3.5": $279.99 + $30 off w/ promo code RPTCPA78, limited offer (Newegg US)

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.