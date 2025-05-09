iPad 11 with 128GB of storage falls to a new dirt-cheap price

Apple has a tempting offer for those looking for a modern, capable, and affordable tablet. The iPad 11, which typically sells for $349, is now available with a 20% discount, bringing the price to a much better $277.78 on Amazon.

The iPad 11 has an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with symmetrical bezels and Apple Pencil support. Although its refresh rate is only 60 Hz, the display is still plenty bright and high-resolution, with a 264 PPI ratio. The front-facing camera is also mounted on the longer side of the screen for a more natural view when on video calls.

The tablet is powered by the Apple A16 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The battery life is also very good (Apple promises all-day battery life), which is a signature of all iPads, regardless of their price tag.

Other features of the iPad 11 include a TouchID sensor in the power button, Wi-Fi 6 with optional 5G cellular connectivity, a USB Type-C port for charging and accessories (the tablet comes with a 20 W USB-C power adapter and a braided USB-C cable), and pogo pins for additional devices like the Apple Keyboard Folio. The rear-facing 12 MP camera can record videos at 4K resolution.

