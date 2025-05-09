Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

iPad 11 with 128GB of storage falls to a new dirt-cheap price

Neowin · with 0 comments

The new iPad 11

Apple has a tempting offer for those looking for a modern, capable, and affordable tablet. The iPad 11, which typically sells for $349, is now available with a 20% discount, bringing the price to a much better $277.78 on Amazon.

The iPad 11 has an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display with symmetrical bezels and Apple Pencil support. Although its refresh rate is only 60 Hz, the display is still plenty bright and high-resolution, with a 264 PPI ratio. The front-facing camera is also mounted on the longer side of the screen for a more natural view when on video calls.

The tablet is powered by the Apple A16 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. The battery life is also very good (Apple promises all-day battery life), which is a signature of all iPads, regardless of their price tag.

Other features of the iPad 11 include a TouchID sensor in the power button, Wi-Fi 6 with optional 5G cellular connectivity, a USB Type-C port for charging and accessories (the tablet comes with a 20 W USB-C power adapter and a braided USB-C cable), and pogo pins for additional devices like the Apple Keyboard Folio. The rear-facing 12 MP camera can record videos at 4K resolution.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified. If you don't like it or want to look at more options, check out the Amazon US deals page here.
Get Prime (SNAP), Prime Video, Audible Plus or Kindle / Music Unlimited. Free for 30 days.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Report a problem with article
ebook offer
Next Article

Download Offensive Security Using Python: A hands-on guide ($39.99 Value, now FREE)

Showtime logo
Previous Article

It's official: GNOME is replacing Totem Video Player with Showtime in GNOME 49

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment