Just for today, SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB Gen4 NVMe 2280 SSD on sale for $125 with coupon

The SK hynix P41 SSD is currently on sale for a great price in case you are in the market for a fast NVMe SSD, as it is back at its lowest ever price (purchase link towards the end of the article).

This Gen4 SSD promises sequential reads and writes of up to 7000MB/s and 6500MB/s, respectively. Meanwhile, the sequential read and write speeds are rated at up to 1400K IOPS and 1300K IOPS, respectively. The 2TB variant of the P41 features a 2GB DDR4 DRAM cache as well, which is meant to improve write caching and random access times.

Hynix says that the drive can operate at temperatures of up to 70 °C and thus you should opt for a heatsink if you intend to do data transfers for longer periods at a time. That should not be a problem, as the P41 Platinum is based on 176-layer TLC NAND and has a rated endurance of up to 1200 TBW (terabytes written) for 2TB.

Make sure to update the firmware for the Platinum P41, as it fixes a throttling issue wherein the SSD would drop speeds after being used for several months (via Lower-Tone-3503 on Reddit).

Get the SK hynix Platinum P41 at the link below:

SK hynix Platinum P41 2TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Gaming SSD, Up to 7,000MB/S, Compact SSD Form Factor - Solid State Drive with 176-Layer NAND Flash: $149.99 + $25 off w/ promo code EPES2A27, limited offer: $124.99 (Newegg US)

