LG's 27-inch QHD 240Hz OLED monitor is now available with a big 25% discount

OLED displays are a golden standard in the smartphone and TV market, but the technology is still somewhat of a rarity if you are looking at the PC monitor segment. However, there are a few great options for those wanting to pull the trigger on an OLED monitor to elevate their gaming experience with an almost instant response time, infinite contrast, vivid colors, and other perks of OLED technology. This 27-inch QHD monitor from LG is a solid pick, especially with its all-time high 25% discount.

27-inch LG UltraGear ULED QHD Gaming Monitor - $749 | 25% off on Amazon US

The LG UltraGear 27GR95QE is a 27-inch display with a QHD resolution (2,560x1,440 pixels with a 16:9 aspect ratio), which provides plenty of pixel density on such a large monitor. It operates at speeds of up to 240Hz and a 0.3ms GtG response time for a smooth picture without any ghosting. There is also AMD FreeSync Premium and NVIDIA G-SYNC support for tear-free gaming. Besides, the monitor is equipped with an anti-glare coating, reducing light reflections.

Port-wise, the LG UltraGear 27GR95QE offers two HDMI 2.1, one DisplayPort 1.4, two USB-A ports, one USB-B (upstream), an Optical Audio port, and a headphone jack with DTS support.

As for adjustments, you can find the perfect spot thanks to height, tilt, and swivel support. If you feel like the standard stand is not good enough for your needs, a built-in VESA mount will let you secure the display on a third-party arm.

27-inch LG UltraGear ULED QHD Gaming Monitor - $749 | 25% off on Amazon US

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.