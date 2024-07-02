Limited Time Deal: Samsung 990 EVO SSD drops to its new all-time low price on Amazon

Amazon US is currently offering the Samsung 990 EVO Solid-state Drive at its lowest price to date, with a limited time deal. So, if you have been wanting to upgrade your storage solution, you may want to check it out while its still in stock. Newegg is also offering this NVMe Internal SSD at a competitive rate.

The Samsung 990 EVO SSD offers read speeds of up to 5,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 4,200MB/s, promising swift game loading and file-saving capabilities for enhanced productivity. With "up to 70% improved performance" compared to its predecessor, the 970 EVO Plus, the 990 EVO prioritizes power efficiency without compromising on overall performance, optimizing energy consumption for effective operations.

Furthermore, Samsung's enhanced controller and heat-spreading label provide effective thermal control, potentially preventing sudden performance drops during intense tasks and maintaining optimal temperatures under heavy use.

Designed for compatibility with PCIe Gen4 and Gen5 interfaces, the 990 EVO guarantees increased bandwidth and data processing capabilities, resulting in enhanced storage performance with reportedly minimal power consumption.

In addition, it features Magician Software which enables you to receive firmware updates, additional encryption features, and continually monitor your drive health for a consistently high-performing SSD.

1TB Samsung 990 EVO SSD (PCIe Gen 4x4, Gen 5x2 M.2 2280 NVMe Internal Solid State Drive, Speeds Up to 5,000MB/s, Upgrade Storage for PC Computer, Laptop, MZ-V9E1T0B/AM, Black): $79 (Amazon US) - $79.99 (Newegg US)

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals.

