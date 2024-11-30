Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Logitech MX Keys Mini keyboard is now available at its lowest price ever

The Logitech MX Keys Mini Keyboard

If you are looking for a well-made compact keyboard for comfortable typing, check out the Logitech MX Keys Mini, which is currently at its lowest price ever. Cyber Monday Deals slashed the cost of this keyboard by 21%, allowing you to have one for just $78.98 (some color variants are even cheaper).

The MX Keys Mini is a wireless keyboard with a smart backlight that adjusts to your environment and lights up only when you bring your hands to the keyboard. It features concave keycaps for more comfort when typing and a row of media keys that you can personalize and remap in the Logitech Options+ app.

The Logitech MX Mini TKL keyboard

The keyboard connects via Bluetooth or the Bolt receiver (not included) to up to three devices, and you can switch between them with profile buttons next to the Esc key. Supported platforms include Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, and others.

As for the battery, Logitech promises up to 10 days on a single charge with the backlight on or up to 5 months with the backlight off. You can quickly recharge the built-in battery using the bundled USB-C cable.

