Mini IT11 with Windows 11 Pro, 11th gen i5 and i7 are up to $180 off this week

GEEKOM reached out to me recently to let us know of a discount it is running on Amazon in the U.S. that ends on Sunday. You can save up to $180 off the price of the Mini IT11 i7-11390H with 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB NVMe SSD storage; you can also save $90 off the 1195G7 variant that we reviewed in December, but with 16 GB DDR4 memory and a 512 GB NVMe, or save $50 off the slightly cheaper i5-1155G7 variant. The former gained a very favorable score for its price and quality in our review. Basically, it's a beast of a Mini PC.

Below are the full specifications of the three variants.

Mini IT11 11th Gen Intel Core i7/i5 Dimensions Weight 564.9 g CPU i7-11390H (4 Cores, 8 Threads, 12M Cache, up to 5.00 GHz)

i7-1195G7 (4 Cores, 8 Threads, 12M Cache, up to 5.00 GHz)

i5-1155G7 (4 Cores, 8 Threads, 8M Cache, up to 4.50 GHz) Graphics Intel® Iris® Xe Memory Dual-channel DDR4 SODIMM, 16 GB or 32 GB; expandable up to 64 GB Storage 1 x SSD (2280 M.2 SATA/PCIe), 512 GB or 1 TB; expandable up to 2 TB

1 x 2.5" SATA HDD (7mm), expandable up to 2 TB Operating System Windows 11 Pro Bluetooth Bluetooth® v5.2 Ethernet Intel® 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet Wireless LAN Intel® Wi-Fi 6, AX201 (CNVI) Kensington Lock Yes Adapter Automatic Voltage adjustment between 100 and 240V AC, 50/60Hz, 3 pin, 65 Watts (19V/3.42A), 1.5 meters in length I/O Ports 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports

2 x USB4 ports

1 x SD card reader

1 x 3.5 mm headphone jack

1 x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port

1 x HDMI 2.0 port

1 x Mini DisplayPort

1 x DC jack

1 x Power button

1 x CIR

Once you have the PC out of the cushioning inside the box, and the foam is removed, you are greeted with a Thank You envelope. Below that, after removing the cardboard "shelf", you can find the other components such as the power lead, HDMI cable, VESA mount plate with a bag of screws, and the instruction manual.

What’s In The Box

1 x Mini IT11 Mini PC

1 x VESA Mount

1 x Power Adapter

1 x Storage Bag

1 x HDMI Cable

1 x User Guide

1 x Thank You Card

As you can see, only one HDMI cable is included in the box, and since the port is not HDMI 2.1, you will need to think about purchasing a mini DisplayPort cable or a USB4 (Type-C) to DisplayPort cable to maximize the potential of the Iris Xe Graphics display options.

The Mini IT11 i7-11390H and i7-1195G7 price cuts are already worked into the pages on Amazon (links below). The i5-1155G7 variant, which normally costs $499.99, goes down to just $449.99 when you apply the $50 in-page discount coupon.

This deal ends on Sunday, March 19 on Amazon and qualifies for free delivery and returns (within 30 days of receipt). GEEKOM offers 1 year of Warranty on its products, and if needed, you can RMA or return locally relative to your region (U.S. has U.S. warehouse, E.U. has Germany warehouse).

List price $779.99 — deal ends on March 19.

List price $599.99 — deal ends on March 19.

List price $499.99 — deal ends on March 19. Apply the in-page $50 coupon

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.