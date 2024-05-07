Missed 57" G9 Neo? Samsung 49" Odyssey OLED monitor is still at cheapest price

On the occasion of the ongoing Amazon Gaming Week 2024, Samsung dropped the price of one of its most popular gaming monitors, the Odyssey Neo G9 to its lowest-ever price of just $1700. Although that deal is no longer live and the price has gone up by $100, you can still check it out if you want. You can also consider this 32" model that is still discounted if your budget is limited.

Like the 57" Odyssey G9 Neo linked above, the 49" Odyssey G9 OLED has had also dropped in price, and it is still at its lowest price (Buying link under the listed spec details). While this monitor is slightly smaller, as the name suggests, is powered by OLED technology and hence, the colours are even better than on the G9 Neo.

While both monitors are super-ultra-wide with an aspect ratio of 32:9, the 49" G9 OLED is a 1440p screen with a resolution of 5120x1440. However, this should not bother as the pixel density is still excellent as the screen itself is smaller.

The key specifications of the Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED G93SC are given below:

Resolution: DQHD (5,120 x 1,440)

Aspect Ratio: 32:9

Screen Curvature: 1800R

Brightness (Typical): 250 nits

Brightness (Min): 200 nits

Contrast Ratio Static: 1,000,000:1

Response Time: 0.03ms(GTG)

Panel Type: OLED

HDR(High Dynamic Range): VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 HDR10+HDR10+ Gaming

Mini LED Local Dimming: N/A

Color Support: Max 1B

Color Gamut (NTSC 1976): N/A

Color Gamut (DCI Coverage): 99% (CIE1976)

sRGB Coverage: N/A

Adobe RGB Coverage: N/A

Refresh RateMax 240Hz

FreeSync Premium Pro

G-Sync Compatible

VESA Adaptive-Sync: Yes

KVM SwitchN/A

Get the Samsung G9 OLED at the link below:

SAMSUNG 49" Odyssey G93SC Series OLED Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 0.03ms, Dual QHD, DisplayHDR True Black 400, FreeSync Premium Pro, Height Adjustable Stand, LS49CG932SNXZA, 2023: $1099 + $100 off with coupon => $999.99 (Amazon US)

