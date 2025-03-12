Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Dolby Atmos soundbar with dual wireless subwoofers hit lowest price

Recently, we covered the YAMAHA RX-A4A AVENTAGE 7.2 AV Receiver which is currently still selling at an excellent price of just over $780. However, if you are looking for an all in one setup, Nakamichi is offering its powerful Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 soundbar with wireless subwoofers at its lowest-ever price. The company says the sale is for a limited time on the occasion of the 77th anniversary, so now may be the best time to snag one up (purchase link towards the end of the article).

Typically, it is advised to have more than one subwoofer in your audio setup (the more, the merrier), as adding subs helps reduce bass nulls, and placement becomes less important. The Dragon has two subwoofers, and each of the subwoofer box units houses dual opposing 8-inch subwoofer drivers, which means there is a lot of sub-bass output on this thing.

Nakamichi promises an SPL (sound pressure level) of 125 dB for the whole system, which is super impressive, at least on paper; and the company claims the unit has a frequency response range covering 20Hz to 40kHz.

In terms of features, the Dragon is similar to the Shockwafe as it features Dolby Atmos, Vision, DTS:X Pro, and more. The key connectivity specs are given below:

Connectivity Input 3 x HDMI 2.1 In Optical In Aux In

Output HDMI 2.1 (eARC) Out Optical Out Aux Out

Bluetooth: Version 5.0 with aptX™ HD

USB: Type-A (Firmware Upgrade Only)

Get the Nakamachi Dragon 11.4.6 soundbar with quad wireless subwoofers at the link below:

Nakamichi Dragon 11.4.6 Home Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Pro 3000 Watt Peak Power output, single box packaging: $2,799.99 (Amazon US)

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.