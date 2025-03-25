Polk Audio, Nakamichi, Roku Dolby Atmos soundbars with wireless subwoofers are lowest priced

Soundbars are quite popular nowadays and they can vary in price range and audio output quality. For example, if you are looking for a premium offering, then Nakamichi's Dragon 11.4.6 setup is still available for its lowest-ever price of just $2800. You can also consider the Bang & Olufsen Beosound Stage for just over $1750 if you don't want a separate subwoofer unit.

On the other end of the spectrum, we also have the Roku TV soundbar with a wireless subwoofer (2023 model) for just $140.

If you want something right in between, then Polk Audio's MagniFi Max AX SR 7.1.2 is once again available at its lowest price in the last six months (purchase link towards the end of the article).

The MagniFi Max AX SR, like other Polk Audio surround sound systems, comes with its patented Stereo Dimensional Array (SDA) technology which, the company claims, creates an excellent soundstage and surround imaging. Combined with Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X, the system should provide an excellent room-filling surround sound experience.

The key specs of the soundbar are given below:

Inputs (3) 4K HDMI-in

(3) 4K HDMI-in (1) HDMI eARC

(1) Optical in

(1) USB-A (for firmware updates) Sound Bar Left/Right Channels: (4) 1 x 3in (25 x 76mm) racetrack mid-woofer drivers (2) 0.75in (19mm) soft dome tweeters

Left/Right Channels: Center Channel: (2) 1 x 2.5in (25 x 64mm) racetrack mid-woofer drivers (1) 0.75in (19mm) soft dome tweeter

Left/Right Height Channels: (2) 2.5in (64mm) full-range drivers

Surround Speakers (1) 3in (73mm) full-range driver Subwoofer (1) 10in down-firing woofer

Get the Polk Audio soundbar with wireless subwoofer at the links below:

Polk MagniFi Max AX SR 7.1.2 Channel Sound Bar with 10" Wireless Subwoofer & SR2 Surround Speakers, Dolby Atmos and DTS:X Certified, Polk's Patented VoiceAdjust & SDA Technologies, Black: $629.00 (Amazon US) || $629.00 (Amazon US)

