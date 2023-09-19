Pre-order the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming PC monitor and get a $500 credit

In August, Samsung officially revealed its biggest PC gaming monitor ever. The 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is an ultrawide UHD display, and it comes with an ultra-huge price tag of $2,499.99.

However, the folks at Samsung are giving people who preorder the monitor a bit of a break. If you pre-order the monitor before the end of the day on October 1 from the company's website, you will instantly get a $500 credit from the Samsung store. You can use it for any other Samsung product like a new TV, a new smartphone, or other device (excluding the Odyssey Neo G9).

The Odyssey Neo G9 is a 32:9 ultrawide 57-inch monitor with a total resolution of 7,680 x 2,160. It means owners basically have two UHD 28.5-inch monitors smashed together. You can connect two video sources to the display for either a picture-by-picture or a picture-in-picture mode. The screen also has a super-fast 240Hz refresh rate.

The 1000R curved screen will offer an immersive gaming experience from any angle. The display uses Quantum Mini LED technology with 2,392 dimming zones and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 for deep blacks and impressive colors. The display also supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for less screen tearing and stuttering while playing high-end PC games.

