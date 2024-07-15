Razer Nommo V2 2.1 speakers drop to a new all-time low price of $199

Razer has slashed the price of its Nommo V2 2.1 gaming speakers to a new low. Right now, you can get this set for just $199 on Amazon US, which saves you 33% or $100.

The Razer Nommo V2 has two 3-inch full-range drivers with aluminum phase plugs and THX Spatial Audio support that can simulate 7.1 surround sound. Additionally, you get a powerful 5.5-inch down-firing subwoofer for deep, rich bass that you can "hear and feel."

You can connect the Nommo V2 2.1 speakers to your computer using a USB-C to USB-A cable. Supported devices are not limited to just PCs—Razer says the speakers also work with consoles and other systems.

The Razer Nommo V2 also supports Bluetooth 5.3, allowing you to connect your phone or any other wireless audio source. It also supports connecting the Razer Wireless Control Pod, which will enable you to adjust volume, equalizer, and other settings without any wires (sold separately).

Of course, no Razer product is without RGB. The Razer Nommo V2 speakers support Razer Chroma RGB lighting. Both speakers have rear-facing customizable lighting zones that can add extra ambiance and personalization to your gaming system, console, or room in general.

Razer Nommo V2 2.1 gaming speakers with Spatial Audio - $199.99 | 33% off on Amazon US

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other tech deals.

