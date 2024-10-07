Roku Smart TV 65-inch now just $349.99 after 22% discount on Amazon

The 65-inch Roku Smart TV is now available on Amazon with a 22% discount, which means you can now pick it up for $349.99 instead of the usual price of $449.99. This device comes with Roku's own TV software and delivers 4K picture quality making TV shows and movies very sharp.

Before we go on to the features, it's worth noting that this is an Amazon Choice which highlights that the price is great, the reviews are great (4.5/5 stars), and it's ready to ship right away. This TV also includes a free unpacking service with the delivery.

Aside from the 4K picture quality, this Roku TV also features HDR10+ color, contrast, and brightness which helps to bring your favorite shows and movies to life. It also features automatic brightness so you don't have to fiddle around with TV settings depending on if the sun is up or down or if the lights are on or off.

This Roku TV comes with many apps you'd expect to see on a streaming TV including Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video, Peacock, the Roku Channel, and many other popular streaming apps. There are also more than 400 live TV channels that include award-winning Roku Originals, in-season shows, hit movies, kids' TV, and more.

Aside from the TV, the box also includes an enhanced voice remote which allows you to search for content with your voice, options for personal shortcuts for your favorite streaming apps, and the ability to use remote finder to track the remote down if you misplace it.

Input options for this TV include 3 HDMI + 1 HDMI eARC, USB, Composite, and Cable/Antenna while output options include Headphone jack and Optical. It has a 60 Hz refresh rate and supports Dolby Audio so content sounds as good as it looks with the 4K picture.

