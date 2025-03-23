Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 5 9600X are now available at new all-time low prices

The Ryzen 9 9900X processor

If you want to build a new computer that can do well in daily PC tasks, gaming, productivity, and professional software, check out AMD's latest Ryzen 9000 processors, which continue to go down in price. Right now, the Ryzen 9 9900X and the Ryzen 5 9600X AM5 processors are available at their new all-time low prices.

Both chips are for motherboards with the AM5 socket. One is a 12-core/24-thread powerhouse, while the second one is a more modest but still plenty powerful 6-core/12-thread processor. All Ryzen 9000 processors are unlocked, which means you can push them above their rated clocks, assuming you have powerful enough cooling. Speaking of cooling, none of these processors comes with a cooler, so make sure to buy one separately.

What is included is built-in graphics. This means you can use these processors in systems without discrete graphics cards as long as your motherboard has ports for image output. Do not expect these iGPUs to run modern games at high frame rates, but it is enough for basic media and general computing.

Here is a quick spec rundown of the Ryzen 9 9900X and Ryzen 5 9600X:

Socket Clocks Cache TDP Memory GPU
Ryzen 9 9900X AM5 4.4 GHz
5.6 GHz		 65 MB 120 W DDR5-5600
192 GB max		 Radeon Graphics
2 cores
2200 MHz
Ryzen 5 9600X AM5 3.9 GHz
5.4 GHz		 32 MB 65 W DDR5-5600
192 GB max		 Radeon Graphics
2 cores
2200 MHzz
This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.
