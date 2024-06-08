Samsung 2TB T5 EVO portable SSD drops to a new low price of just $145.99

Samsung has an extensive portfolio of all sorts of solid-state drives ranging from entry-level internal models to high-capacity portable SSDs that offer universal compatibility and plenty of storage for all your files. The T5 EVO series may not be the fastest one out there, but it makes up for that with plenty of space and the convenience of USB-C. Right now, you can get it for a new all-time low price of just $145.99.

The Samsung T5 EVO portable SSD works with most modern devices equipped with a USB-C port. You can connect it to Windows computers, Macs, iPads, iPhones, Android tablets, Android phones, and more. The 2TB variant can deliver speeds of up to 460MB/s, which is enough for data transfer and work.

Unlike portable hard drives, the T5 EVO offers much better durability. Besides being an SSD, which is inherently more durable than typical hard drives thanks to no moving parts, the T5 EVO features additional protections that keep the drive and your data safe from shocks and falls. Samsung claims the drive can withstand a drop from up to 6 feet or 2 meters. As for software protection, there is 256-bit AES hardware encryption.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.

Although we're bringing this Samsung related news to you, please be aware that they have among the worst customer service track records of the major manufacturers.