Samsung drops Odyssey G9 Neo to lowest price, LG follows suit on its ultrawide too

On the occasion of Black Friday 2024, Samsung has dropped the price of its popular Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor to its lowest ever. The price drop did not happen today though it is likely to end soon as stocks start drying up and Black Friday sales targets are hit (purchase link under the specs list below).

The G9 Neo is a fairly big display as its 57 inches diagonally and in the space, it accommodates 7680 x 2160 pixels since it is a 32:9 aspect ratio (super-ultra-wide) 4K monitor. It is powered by Quantum MiniLEDs.

The key specification details about the Odyssey Neo G9 are given below:

Resolution: 7,680 x 2,160

Aspect Ratio: 32:9

Brightness (Typical): 420 nits

Brightness (Min): 350 nits

Contrast Ratio (Static): 2,500 : 1

Contrast Ratio (Dynamic): Mega DCR

HDR10+

HDR10+ Gaming

VESA DisplayHDR 1000

Response Time: 1ms(GTG)

Color Support: Max 1Billion

Color Gamut (DCI Coverage): Typ. 95%

Panel Type: VA

Frame Rate: Max 240Hz

Screen Curvature: 1000R

Mini LED Local Dimming: Yes (2,392 zones)

FreeSync Premium Pro

KVM Switch: Yes

Get the Samsung Odyssey G9 Neo at the link below:

SAMSUNG 57" Odyssey Neo G9 Series Dual 4K UHD 1000R Curved Gaming Monitor, 240Hz, 1ms with DisplayPort 2.1, Quantum Mini-LED, DisplayHDR 1000, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, LS57CG952NNXZA, 2023: $1399.99 (Amazon US)

Up next, we have an ultrawide (21:9) 1440p LG display which is at its lowest price today. This is a decent option if you want to get into ultrawide gaming but do not have the budget to spend on a much more expensive product like the Neo G9 above.

The key specs of the LG ultrawide 1440p monitor are given below:

Resolution: 3440 x 1440

Aspect ratio:

Curvature: 1800R

Panel Type: VA

Backlight Technology: Edge LED

Brightness (Typ.): 300nits

Color Gamut (Typ.): sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Color Bit: 10 bit (8 bit + Scaler Dither)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.): 3000:1

Response Time (GTG): 5ms

HDMI 2.0: Yes (x2), HDCP 2.2

DisplayPort 1.4: Yes, HDCP 2.2

Headphone Out: Yes

Get the LG ultrawide curved 1440p monitor at the link below:

LG 34BP65C-B 34” 21:9 QHD UltraWide™ Curved Monitor with 1ms MBR, HDR10, 160Hz Refresh Rate & AMD FreeSync™ Premium, Black: $287.99 (Amazon US)

