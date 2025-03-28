Samsung The Frame QLED 4K LS03D 43-inch 50-inch TVs with Dolby Atmos, HDR are deals

If you are looking for a TV this spring and you want this device to turn into a piece of art for the decor when not in use, then have a look at Samsung's LS03D The Frame TVs. The 43-inch and 50-inch variants of the model are currently the lowest priced (purchase links under the specs list below).

The Frame TV is based on Samsung's Quantum Dot LED (QLED) technology and thus promises better colors and contrast (blacks and whites) compared to general LED. The full key technical specs of the TV are given below:

Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Color: 100% Color Volume

HDR (High Dynamic Range): Quantum HDR

HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma): Yes

Contrast: Dual LED

HDR10+: Yes (ADAPTIVE/ GAMING)

Picture Engine: Quantum Processor 4K

Motion Xcelerator 120Hz

4K AI Upscaling

Micro Dimming: Supreme UHD Dimming

Dolby Atmos: Yes

Dolby Decoder: MS12 5.1ch

Customizable Frame Support: Yes

Slim Fit Wall-mount Support: Yes

HDMI: 4

HDMI Audio Return Channel: eARC

Anynet (HDMI-CEC): Yes

USB: 2 x USB-A

Digital Audio Out (Optical): 1

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth BT5.2

Get the Samsung The Frame TVs at the links below:

SAMSUNG 50-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03D The Frame Series Quantum HDR Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection, Customizable Frame, Slim Fit Wall Mount with Alexa Built-in (QN50LS03D, 2024 Model): $847.99 (Amazon US) || $849.99 (Samsung US)

SAMSUNG 43-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03D The Frame Series Quantum HDR Smart TV w/Dolby Atmos, Art Mode, Anti-Reflection, Customizable Frame, Slim Fit Wall Mount with Alexa Built-in (QN43LS03D, 2024 Model): $767.99 (Amazon US)

