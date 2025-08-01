Samsung's flagship Q990F 11.1.4 Dolby Atmos wireless subwoofer soundbar is such a steal deal

For those shopping for a Dolby Atmos soundbar setup for around $1000, Samsung has its current flagship soundbar model is priced at that point making it an absolute steal deal (purchase link down below).

Samsung's Q990F is an 11.1.4 system and the single subwoofer unit on it houses two opposite-facing 8-inch subwoofer drivers. Thus, together they move around the same amount of air as a single 12-inch subwoofer unit.

In addition to increasing the bass by +3 dB thanks to that additional driver unit, dual opposing drivers are also said to help reduce vibrations of the subwoofer cabinet by cancelling out the resonance. Samsung also says that the bass is "AI-optimized" but we are not sure if it actually helps or if it's just a buzz term here.

Aside from the bass, dialogue in movies is the second most important thing, and Samsung claims great vocal clarity from its front speakers thanks to AVA (Active Voice Amplifier) Pro feature that is said to detect noise disturbances and amplify dialogue to make it more audible over such surrounding noises.

The key technical specifications of the Q990F are given below:

Specification Details Total Power 756 W (RMS) Soundbar Power 210 W (RMS) Subwoofer Power 300 W (RMS) HDR High Dynamic Range 10+ (HDR10 Plus) HDMI Input: 2, Output:1 | Arc (Yes). eARC (Yes). Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version 5.3/Yes Audio Decoders Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS 5.1 AI-driven Features Dynamic Bass Control, Q-Symphony, Active Voice Amplifier Pro

Get the Samsung soundbar with wireless subwoofer at the link below:

SAMSUNG Q990F 11.1.4ch Wireless Dolby Atmos, Q-Symphony, Game Mode Pro, Adaptive Sound (HW-Q990F, 2025): $997.99 (Woot) (MSRP: $1999.99)

As an Amazon Associate and Woot affiliate partner we earn from qualifying purchases.