Samsung's Galaxy S23+ is now selling at a discount of $140 on Amazon

Launched earlier this month as part of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is already available at discounted prices on Amazon. Thus, interested individuals hoping to update their smartphones can benefit from the deal below.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is selling for $859.99 (buying link below) with a whopping discount of 14% or $140 on the original price of $999.99. The smartphone runs Android 13.0 and has greater storage, Adaptive Battery, and a 50MP Camera. It is also unlocked for all carriers and runs 5G.

Additional specs available to customers are:

CAPTURE THE NIGHT IN LOW LIGHT : Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 Plus lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography

: Whether you’re headed to a concert or romantic night out, there’s no such thing as bad lighting with Night Mode; Galaxy S23 Plus lets you capture epic content in any setting with stunning Nightography HIGH CAMERA RESOLUTION : Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with the 50MP high-resolution camera of Galaxy S23 Plus; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 Plus always does the moment justice

: Create crystal-clear content worth sharing with the 50MP high-resolution camera of Galaxy S23 Plus; Whether you’re posting or printing, Galaxy S23 Plus always does the moment justice FASTEST MOBILE PROCESSOR AVAILABLE : Whether you’re working hard, playing hard or doing both at the same time, smoothly switch between apps with our fastest processor ever

: Whether you’re working hard, playing hard or doing both at the same time, smoothly switch between apps with our fastest processor ever UNLOCK SMOOTH GAMING : Game at full throttle and smoothly switch between apps; Get more done with our fastest processor ever combined with massive internal storage; And if you’re on the move, keep going with a screen that adapts to your environment

: Game at full throttle and smoothly switch between apps; Get more done with our fastest processor ever combined with massive internal storage; And if you’re on the move, keep going with a screen that adapts to your environment POWER TO KEEP MOVING YOU FORWARD : Confidently binge-watch, game or surf without worrying about your phone dying; The impressive 4,700mAh battery* will keep you going longer**

: Confidently binge-watch, game or surf without worrying about your phone dying; The impressive 4,700mAh battery* will keep you going longer** MORE STORAGE. MORE MEMORIES : You’re good on storage space; With an impressive amount of storage, starting at 256GB, you can enjoy being behind the camera without the stress that comes with getting close to filling up your phone

: You’re good on storage space; With an impressive amount of storage, starting at 256GB, you can enjoy being behind the camera without the stress that comes with getting close to filling up your phone ADAPTIVE DISPLAY : Watch your content comfortably as Adaptive Vision Booster helps your screen adapt to your environment; Whether out in direct sunlight or in bed with the lights off, the contrast on Galaxy S23+’s expansive screen still looks amazing

: Watch your content comfortably as Adaptive Vision Booster helps your screen adapt to your environment; Whether out in direct sunlight or in bed with the lights off, the contrast on Galaxy S23+’s expansive screen still looks amazing CONVENIENT COLLABORATION : Whether you’re having a video meeting with your team or your friends, use Google Meet to start a video chat on your Tab*** and then continue the call on your phone as you head out the door

: Whether you’re having a video meeting with your team or your friends, use Google Meet to start a video chat on your Tab*** and then continue the call on your phone as you head out the door QUICK SHARE: Send even your largest files**** — whether it’s cute puppy videos or work documents — between your Galaxy S23+ and any iOS or Android device; Quick Share helps minimize frustration when sharing the epic

The smartphone is available in 4 colors, but the discount is only for the Phantom Black version. You can get Galaxy S23+ with 256 GB at the link below:

You can also browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.