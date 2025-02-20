Save 10% on Logitech MX Master 3S productivity mouse

The Logitech MX Master 3S is among the most beloved productivity mice for Windows and Mac. However, it is also a bit expensive, usually selling at $99.99. If you are eyeing this mouse for your computer, here is a chance to save 10%, as it is now available with a rare discount at $89.99.

The Logitech MX Master 3S is an ergonomically shaped mouse with a dedicated place to rest your thumb. It comfortably fits in a hand, and a slight tilt to the right reduces strain on wrists.

Besides good ergonomics, the mouse packs multiple features that can help boost your productivity. Those include an extra wheel for side-scrolling (you can remap it to various shortcuts), the MagScroll primary wheel with ratched and "infinite" scroll, four additional customizable buttons, and a high-resolution 8K DPI sensor that works on most surfaces, including glass. The MX Master 3S is also a good pick for those who want a mouse with silent switches.

The MX Master 3S connects to three devices (you can switch profiles with a dedicated button at the bottom of the mouse) using Bluetooth or the Bolt connector, which is sold separately. It also has a USB-C port for charging, and the mouse lasts up to 70 days on one full charge.

Logitech MX Master 3S Graphite - $89.99 | 10% off on Amazon US

If $89.99 is too much for you, you can consider the MX Anywhere 3S mouse, which is currently available for $67.99. It has the same scroll wheel, sensor, and silent switches but in a slightly different shape and fewer buttons.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.