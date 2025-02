Save 10% on Logitech MX Master 3S productivity mouse

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

The Logitech MX Master 3S is among the most beloved productivity mice for Windows and Mac. However, it is also a bit expensive, usually selling at $99.99. If you are eyeing this mouse for your computer, here is a chance to save 10%, as it is now available with a rare discount at $89.99.

The Logitech MX Master 3S is an ergonomically shaped mouse with a dedicated place to rest your thumb. It comfortably fits in a hand, and a slight tilt to the right reduces strain on wrists.

Besides good ergonomics, the mouse packs multiple features that can help boost your productivity. Those include an extra wheel for side-scrolling (you can remap it to various shortcuts), the MagScroll primary wheel with ratched and "infinite" scroll, four additional customizable buttons, and a high-resolution 8K DPI sensor that works on most surfaces, including glass. The MX Master 3S is also a good pick for those who want a mouse with silent switches.

The MX Master 3S connects to three devices (you can switch profiles with a dedicated button at the bottom of the mouse) using Bluetooth or the Bolt connector, which is sold separately. It also has a USB-C port for charging, and the mouse lasts up to 70 days on one full charge.

Logitech MX Master 3S Graphite - $89.99 | 10% off on Amazon US

If $89.99 is too much for you, you can consider the MX Anywhere 3S mouse, which is currently available for $67.99. It has the same scroll wheel, sensor, and silent switches but in a slightly different shape and fewer buttons.

