Save 19% on Apple Watch Ultra 2, now available at the lowest price

Apple's high-end smartwatch, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, is now available at a new all-time low price. You can now get this feature-packed smartwatch for $649.99 and save 19% on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a rugged smartwatch built for those to whom the standard Apple Watch is not enough. It features a 49mm titanium case with sapphire crystal glass, IP6X dust resistance and water resistance up to 100 meters. The OLED display is extremely bright, with a peak brightness of 3000 nits. This ensures you can see what is on the display even under the harshest sunlight.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a battery life of up to 36 hours of typical use. With the low power mode, you can expand it to 72 hours. As for charging, it tops up to 80% in one hour.

Connectivity includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and dual GPS for improved accuracy. Also, each model uses an eSIM for cellular connection, calls, internet, etc.

Ultra 2's sensors include ECG, blood oxygen, heart rate, temperature (body and water), depth gauge, altimeter, compass, accelerometer, and gyroscope. The smartwatch also has a speaker that doubles as a siren, should you need to let somebody know about your emergency in the wilderness.

