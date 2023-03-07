Save 25% on Microsoft's affordable Surface Laptop Go 2

If you want a solid, inexpensive, and all-around great laptop, do not ignore these deals on Microsoft's lineup of affordable laptops. The Surface Laptop Go 2 is now available with a massive 25% discount, allowing you to save a notable amount of money on upper-range configurations.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 features 11th Gen Intel Core i5, 4-16GB of RAM, and 128 or 256GB user-replaceable SSD. The computer has a 12-inch touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and rounded corners, a fingerprint scanner for Windows Hello, and a 720p HD webcam. Also, it supports fast charging, allowing you to get to 80% in just one hour. Thanks to a modern processor, TPM 2.0, and secure boot, the Surface Laptop 2 is fully compatible with Windows 11 (preinstalled out of the box).

Here is how Microsoft describes its inexpensive laptop:

Sleek and portable, Surface Laptop Go 2 features a 12.4” vibrant touchscreen and great typing experience, now with an improved HD camera, secure Windows Hello sign-in, and a performance boost– all in a premium design with a choice of rich colors, including new Sage.

