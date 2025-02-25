Save 29% on 27-inch Samsung M5 Smart Monitor, now available at the lowest price

Samsung has a lineup of affordable monitors that can also work as TVs, thanks to rich built-in software, speakers, and a remote. If you are in the market for a universal yet relatively compact jack-of-all-trades display, check out the 27-inch Samsung M5 (M50D), which is now available at its new all-time low price with a big 29% discount.

The Samsung M5 Smart Monitor is a 27-inch FullHD 60Hz VA display with up to 1 billion colors and HDR10 support. It allows connecting two devices at once, thanks to two HDMI ports, plus you get a USB hub with two USB-A ports for accessories. The M5 Smart Monitor also lets you control multiple devices with only one mouse and keyboard and seamlessly transfer files between them.

As for the smart part of the monitor, it offers access to all sorts of streaming services, live TV channels, and on-demand content (the display has a pair of 10W built-in speakers). Samsung Gaming Hub lets you play games from the cloud (no need to buy a console or PC). You just connect a controller and select your preferred service, like Xbox Cloud Gaming, GeForce Now, Boosteroid, and more.

The Samsung M5 Smart Monitor also integrates well with Samsung's smart device ecosystem, allowing you to control devices in different rooms and even monitor your workouts thanks to a dedicated integration with Samsung Galaxy smartwatches.

The monitor comes with a stand, a power adapter, an HDMI cable, and a remote, but you can also mount it on a third-party VESA 100 arm for more convenience.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.