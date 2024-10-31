Save 29% on ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX mechanical keyboard

If you are looking for a solid gaming keyboard that is slightly more compact than your full-size mechanical keyboard, check out the ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe keyboard, which is currently available on Amazon with a 29% discount.

You can connect the ROG Strix Scope RX TKL to your computer with Bluetooth, a bundled 2.4GHz RF receiver, or the standard USB cable. The keyboard has ROG RX optical-mechanical switches with evenly distributed backlight and what ASUS says "near-zero debounce delay." Also, each keycap is double-shot for a better typing feel and durability. Speaking of durability, each switch is rated for 100 million presses.

The keyboard is bundled with a wristrest that attaches to the keyboard magnetically. In addition, besides your standard media keys, the ROG Strix Scope RX TKL has a so-called "Stealth" button, which immediately mutes audio and hides all apps in case you do not want the unexpected intruder to see or hear what is on your screen.

Other features include built-in memory for up to five profiles, the ability to recognize any number of simultaneously pressed keys, macros support, a charging indicator with the backlight, and more.

